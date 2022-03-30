Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of SHC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 296.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

