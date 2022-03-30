Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.82

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.82 and last traded at $80.02, with a volume of 11118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

SWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Southwest Gas by 182.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.