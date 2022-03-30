Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sovos Brands.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.71 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
