SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SP Plus worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.54.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SP Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

