Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Cormark

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.10.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

SDE opened at C$9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$9.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta (Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.