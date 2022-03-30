SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.45 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

