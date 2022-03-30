SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 164,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,704,922 shares.The stock last traded at $61.19 and had previously closed at $63.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XME. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 189,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 155,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

