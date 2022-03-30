Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Get Spire Global alerts:

OTCMKTS SPIR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. 957,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,951. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.