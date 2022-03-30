Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $300-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.06 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS.

SPWH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 75,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

