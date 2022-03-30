SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLOW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

