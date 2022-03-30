SRAX (SRAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 85,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $127.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.87. SRAX has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Get SRAX alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.