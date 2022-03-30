STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $46.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

