Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 12,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,519. Standard Bank Group has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

