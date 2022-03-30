Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 4.4% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $30.70. 24,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,794,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.67%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 414,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 180,623 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

