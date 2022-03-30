Steelcase Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Steelcase has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
SCS stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.47 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
