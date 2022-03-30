Steelcase Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Steelcase has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

SCS stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.47 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

