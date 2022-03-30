Step Finance Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $651,331.26 and $4.88 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07146193 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.61 or 0.99605902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

