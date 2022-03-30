Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Update

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 60,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,992. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $95.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stepan by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

