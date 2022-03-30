Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -190.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $46,372,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 216,364 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.