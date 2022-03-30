Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Up 5.1%

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.78. 10,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 279,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on STER shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

