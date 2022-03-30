Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($27.13).

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €19.66 ($21.60) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is €17.07 and its 200 day moving average is €21.21.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

