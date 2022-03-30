Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.50 ($28.02).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.47 ($0.52) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €20.13 ($22.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,730. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($32.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.10 and a 200-day moving average of €21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 181,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,342,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

