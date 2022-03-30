Steven W. Adam Sells 10,000 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SBOW opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $551.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.17. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

