Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hycroft Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 104,525 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,666% compared to the average daily volume of 5,919 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

