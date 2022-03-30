Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Newegg Commerce Call Options (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 31,654 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 984% compared to the average daily volume of 2,921 call options.

NEGG opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83. Newegg Commerce has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

