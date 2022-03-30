Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Call Options (NASDAQ:THCA)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,262 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,761% compared to the average volume of 114 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCA. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 811.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 195,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCA opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

