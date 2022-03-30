StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDWD. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $64.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.43.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

