StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHCGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

