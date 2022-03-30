StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

