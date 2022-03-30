StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.93 on Friday. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Qumu by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Qumu by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

