StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

