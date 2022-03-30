StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.28 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries in the second quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

