StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

