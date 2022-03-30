StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $225.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

