StockNews.com Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Hold

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,068. The firm has a market cap of $521.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

