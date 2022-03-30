StockNews.com Upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to “Strong-Buy”

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.