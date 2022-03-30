StockNews.com Upgrades GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to “Strong-Buy”

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

