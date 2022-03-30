StockNews.com Upgrades GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to “Strong-Buy”

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
NYSE GSK opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $46.85.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
