Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $563.92 million, a PE ratio of 188.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $35.27.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

