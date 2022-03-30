Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.66

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.66 and traded as high as $27.34. Stratasys shares last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 923,463 shares traded.

SSYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

