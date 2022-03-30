Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,075 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $416.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

