Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 131,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.32.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

STRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.