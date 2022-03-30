Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

SDIG opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). Analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $4,636,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.