Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

