Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

