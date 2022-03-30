Strs Ohio Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of LTC Properties worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

