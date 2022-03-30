Strs Ohio Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Strs Ohio increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $501,229.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $3,475,647. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

