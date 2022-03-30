Strs Ohio Has $1.89 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

