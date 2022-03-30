Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.34. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

