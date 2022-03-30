Strs Ohio Purchases 2,156 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

