Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 137,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The stock has a market cap of £19.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

