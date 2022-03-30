Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 137,000 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The stock has a market cap of £19.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11.
About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)
