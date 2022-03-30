SVB Leerink Cuts Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $45.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 144.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pharvaris by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

