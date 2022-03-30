SVB Leerink Cuts Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $45.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 144.57% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $30.28.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
