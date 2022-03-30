Swap (XWP) Market Cap Tops $177,247.70

Swap (XWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $177,247.70 and $21.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.35 or 0.07207923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,212.73 or 1.00079556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047279 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 15,028,888 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

